Free skating trail nestled under the Gardiner Expressway opens in Toronto this month

It's time to get your skates sharpened because outdoor skating rinks have finally opened all over Toronto for the winter season.

There are a ton of skating rinks around the city to choose to skate on this season like the new skating loop at Harbourfront or the rooftop rink at The Porch but a fan favourite trail is finally opening later this month.

Winter at The Bentway is back this winter season. The trail has been a popular skating spot since it first opened in 2018.

Grab your skates, Toronto! Winter at The Bentway is back starting Dec. 18 with ice skating, rentals, hot drinks, and special events. No pre-registration required. Details: https://t.co/lHj6vLgCoe pic.twitter.com/nzwcQlqBzy — The Bentway (@thebentway) December 1, 2021

Skate around the figure-eight skating loop under the Gardiner.

If you need a break after a few laps around the rink, you can grab a snack or a drink to warm up while you watch others skate around the loop.

Don't worry if you don't have your own pair of skates or a helmet. You can rent a pair so you don't have to buy your own.

The Bentway is also hosting free skate nights every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when you can rent a pair of skates for free. The skating trail also offers skate sharpening too if you need to get your skates sharpened for the season.

It's been a while since most of us have been on the ice so if you need to brush up on your skating skills, The Bentway is offering free skating lessons starting Jan. 11. You'll need to register for these lessons beforehand.

New to the skating trail this year is a winter art exhibit titled Inuvialuk by Maureen Bruben that will be on display.

Winter at The Bentway is open daily from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the holiday season.

After that, the skating trail is only open Thursday through Sunday starting Jan. 4 through Feb. 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.