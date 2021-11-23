Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
skyskate toronto

Toronto is getting a rooftop skating rink with skyline views

It's finally time to dig out your skates from the closet and lace them up because outdoor skating rinks are finally opening for the season.

From the new outdoor rink loop at Harbourfront to the iconic rink at Nathan Phillips Square it's nearly impossible to choose where to skate this season but that choice won't be too hard to make this season.

Located on the rooftop patio of The Porch, SkySkate is back again this year for another season of outdoor skating with skyline views of Toronto.

Skate around the go-to patio of the summer and take in the unmatched views of the city's iconic skyline.

If you need a break after a few laps around the rink, you can grab a bite or warm drink in the lounge. You can even grab a boozy hot chocolate but that's only after you've finished skating for the day.

Don't worry if you don't have your own pair of skates or a helmet. You can rent a pair from the rink so you don't have to buy a pair of your own.

SkySkate is a family-friendly rink from Sunday through Thursday all day then turns into a 19+ venue after 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. 

The price for entry is $14.95 with an hour of skate time. Reservations aren't mandatory but are recommended since the rink is so popular. 

The rink will be open starting Dec. 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and until midnight on Fridays, 12:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Lead photo by

SkySkate

