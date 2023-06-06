Stubbs Falls Trail in Ontario is a beautiful place to escape into nature, leading you through a forested path alongside wildflowers, songbirds, and a rushing waterfall.

Located in Arrowhead Provincial Park, the looped trail is open year-round, open to hikers, cyclists, and snowshoers or cross-country skiers in the winter months.

Extending 2.6 km long, the path is well-groomed and considered easy for those of all abilities. Starting at the parking lot, you'll find the trailhead just past the park's store.

The trail takes you past wildflowers, maple forests, and beaver ponds.There are homesteaders' farms along the way, and you'll come to a footbridge which arches over Stubbs Falls, created where the Little East River rushes down a rock chute.

From the bridge, you can also hike down a path to see the falls from below, giving you a brand new perspective of the falls.

Occassionally, you might see people swimming below the falls; however, it is unsafe to do so and not recommended.

While you're at Arrowhead, there are no shortage of other beautiful trails to visit which also offer stunning views.

One of the park's most spectacular and photographed geological features is Big Bend Lookout. Created over time from glacial river sediment, build-up, and erosion, visitors can follow Big Bend Lookout Trail to get an epic panoramic view of the curving East River glacial delta.

Reservations are required for both day use and camping, and due to Arrowhead's popularity, be sure to book well in advance.