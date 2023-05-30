Arrowhead Provincial Park is one of Ontario's most popular destinations for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, boasting breathtaking scenery and countless activities to take part in all year round.

Located 2.5 hours north of Toronto, Arrowhead offers 15 kilometres of hiking trails, serene sandy beaches, and secluded campsites surrounded by lush forests.

One of the park's most spectacular and photographed geological features is Big Bend Lookout. Created over time from glacial river sediment, build-up, and erosion, visitors can follow Big Bend Lookout Trail to get an epic panoramic view of the curving East River glacial delta.

There are an additional four year-round hiking trails, including the 7 km-long Beaver Meadow Trail, or the more moderate 3 km-long Homesteader's Trail, which leads you past an abandoned farm.

Stubb’s Falls Loop, a 2 km-long trail, will bring you to a beautiful waterfall which flows through large rocks left behind from the last ancient glacier.

During the summer months, Arrowhead's sandy beaches are a great place to bask in and swim at. Anyone interested in paddling would love Mayflower Lake and Arrowhead Lake, and you're able to rent canoes and kayaks directly from the park at the park store.

In the winter, the park features one of Ontario's most magical natural skating trails, along with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, and heated roofed accommodations.

For those looking to camp, there are three campgrounds to choose from, as well as roofed accommodations for a little added comfort.

Reservations are required for both day use and camping, and due to Arrowhead's popularity, be sure to book well in advance.