How to have the ultimate fall colour experience in Ontario

The fall colours are about to peak in Ontario and there may be no better way to experience it than by taking a drive along the Highway 60 Corridor through Algonquin Park.

The Algonquin region is one of my favourite spots in Ontario, and if you haven't explored Algonquin Park yet, you're missing out on something truly special.

The Highway 60 Corridor, a 56-kilometre stretch that runs through the heart of the park, is hands-down one of the best drives you can take to soak in the fall colours. Dense forests, sparkling lakes, and rolling hills come alive with reds, oranges, and yellows.

One of the coolest things about this drive is that you'll often spot moose and deer just hanging out near the road or wandering through the forest. It's always a thrill to catch a glimpse of these majestic animals, so keep your eyes open—you never know when they might make an appearance.

Before you hit the road, here's a tip: while you don't need an Ontario Parks visitor's permit just to drive through Algonquin Park, you'll need one if you plan on hitting any of the trails, campgrounds or other facilities inside the park.

Trust me, if you're going to be in the area, getting a permit and exploring a bit on foot is worth it. The trails here are incredible, ranging from easy walks like the Spruce Bog Boardwalk to more challenging hikes like Centennial Ridges, where you'll get some of the best views in the park.

One of my favourite things to do when I'm in the area is to stop by the Algonquin Visitor Centre. It's packed with cool exhibits about the park's natural and cultural history, and the lookout over the surrounding wilderness is absolutely stunning.

The drive isn't just about the park itself, though. On your way to or from Algonquin, there are some charming little towns and cozy cafes that are definitely worth a stop.

I always try to swing by Huntsville, with its vibrant arts community and historic Main Street. Oliver's Coffee is a great spot to grab a coffee and a pastry, and if you're in the mood for something more substantial, The Mill on Main is a solid choice.

Just east of the park, the village of Whitney is another gem. The Algonquin Lunch Bar & Service Station is a local favourite and a great place to fuel up with some classic Canadian comfort food before or after your adventure.

So, if you're looking for the perfect fall drive, I can't recommend the Highway 60 Corridor through Algonquin Park enough. The landscapes are stunning, the wildlife is abundant, and the charming pit stops along the way make it an experience you'll want to repeat year after year.

Pack your bags, hit the road, and enjoy the best of Ontario's fall colours before we're hit with the nasty winter ahead. You won't regret it!