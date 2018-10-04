This epic boardwalk is the ultimate fall hike in Ontario

If you're looking for a chance to see some gorgeous fall colours, it pays to seek out the most scenic trails in Ontario. This trek through Algonquin's stunning wilderness might be one of the best places to absorb autumn's splendour.

The magnificent Spruce Bog Boardwalk Trail is located just off the Highway 60 corridor, and is famous for its brilliant displays of fall colours. The 1.5-kilometre routes snakes through some of the most beautiful terrain in the park.

While the changing leaves are obviously a huge attraction each autumn, visitors can also admire the small, sheltered ponds and spruce bogs for which the trail is named.

One of the best parts of the boardwalk trail is its length. Under two kilometres, it can be completed by even the most amateur of hikers. It's also wheelchair accessible for the entire length.

The luckiest of visitors may even catch a glimpse of some local non-migratory birds while hiking, like the Boreal Chickadee, Spruce Grouse, Blue Jay, and woodpeckers.

With Algonquin's fall colours already reaching their peak, a jaunt up to this great spot is sure to offer some of the most epic views in the park, especially in the sections where the trail departs from the heavy pines that surround it and you get wider vistas of the majestic wilderness.

And, while you're in Algonquin, why not drop by this other stunning trail? The Fire Tower Trail is about half the length, and has a fantastic wooden lookout. This route features a series of self-guides tours that explore the history of fire towers in the park.