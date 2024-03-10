Here's a guide to the best places to spot a moose in Ontario

Have you ever seen a moose in Ontario? As a born and raised Torontonian I wear my Canadian identity proudly but one quintessentially Canadian experience has eluded me: witnessing a wild moose in its natural habitat.

Sure, there may have been a blurry moment during a teenage camping trip at Bon Echo Provincial Park, but amidst a haze of some, at the time, illicit teenage indulgences, I can't count it as an authentic sighting.

But now, as an adult, the desire to see a moose in all its majestic glory keeps my eyes peeled with eager anticipation whenever I venture beyond the city limits and spot those iconic moose crossing signs.

Fuelled by this desire to level up my "Canadianness," I've done the research and compiled a list of the best places in Ontario to seek out these surprisingly elusive, massive creatures.

These are some places in Ontario where you might actually spot a moose.

Algonquin Park

Since the late 1970s, Algonquin has reigned as the ultimate moose-spotting destination in Ontario, and possibly even North America. The prime viewing window occurs in May and June, especially along Highway 60.

During these months, moose are drawn to the roadside ditches, which contain slightly salty water from winter sanding operations. This unexpected sodium source is a boon for moose, as they've been deprived of sodium all winter.

Wabakimi Provincial Park

Located in a remote forest landscape, Wabakimi Provincial Park offers unparalleled opportunities to encounter moose in their natural habitat. This region sustains a thriving moose population, estimated at six per 100 km and totalling 1,700 to 2,300.

Explore the park's wilderness by canoeing along the Kokpa River or through Wabakimi's rugged terrain, where you can witness wildlife up close while traversing rapids, drops, and challenging portages across the Canadian Shield.

Ivanhoe Lake Provincial Park

Uncover the captivating mystery of the "White Moose Forest" nestled west of Timmins. Here, amidst the rugged wilderness near Foleyet and Ivanhoe Lake Provincial Park, moose defy convention with their ethereal white coats.

Referred to as "Spirit Moose" by locals, these rare sightings of these ghostly inhabitants adds a touch of magic to your search for moose and exploration of Ontario's wilderness.

Quetico Provincial Park

Just under two hours from Thunder Bay, Quetico Provincial Park is a wilderness haven in Northern Ontario, with wildlife beyond moose including black bears and white-tailed deer. Visitors to Quetico also might get lucky and spot the Northern Lights.

Chapleau Crown Game Preserve

As the world's largest game preserve, Chapleau Crown Game Preserve has thriving populations of moose and black bear, as well as the possibility of encountering timberwolf, lynx, beaver, bald eagle, osprey, and various species of owl.

Chapleau Crown Game Preserve is the ideal destination to observe Ontario's majestic moose in their pristine natural surroundings. In this vast wilderness, some animals remain undisturbed by humans, allowing for intimate encounters and exceptional photographic opportunities.