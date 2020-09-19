Huckleberry Rock in Ontario offers unobstructed views of breathtaking fall foliage

Huckleberry Rock is an incredible lookout and prime spot for admiring the fall colours in Muskoka. It's ;ocated two and a half hours from Toronto and just 15 minutes from the town of Bracebridge.

The moderate 2.5-kilometre loop trail rounds a bowl-shaped area that has developed into a black spruce bog ecosystem.

After passing through a few patches of trees and brush, you'll emerge into the wide-open clearing that offers an unobstructed view of the lake and large rock landing.

As part of the Canadian Shield landscape that stretches from the Canadian Arctic to beyond the Great Lakes, the rocks on the trail are over a billion years old making them some of the oldest in the world.

The ancient rocks have been encased in glaciers, buried under mountains, submerged beneath oceans and scraped clean. The surface of the pink granite rock is now exposed due to the many years of erosion.

This rocky outcrop has been deemed as one of the most scenic views overlooking Lake Muskoka for the past century. From the peak, you can see the distant rural community of Bala, as well as the hills near Gravenhurst.

The vast view also makes it one of the best spots for admiring all of Muskoka's vibrant fall colours.

The granite rock formation looks especially breathtaking in the golden hour and with a few perfectly-placed Muskoka Chairs at the lookout point, it's the perfect spot to enjoy the sunset.

Since the lookout becomes a popular leaf-peeping destination during the fall season, plan to visit on a weekday if you want to steer clear of the crowds.

Make sure to be respectful during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.