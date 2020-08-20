High Falls in Bracebridge is a must-visit for waterfall chasers in Ontario

High Falls in Bracebridge is where go in Ontario if chasing waterfalls is on your bucket list this summer.

Just a two hour drive from Toronto, Muskoka is renowned for its many waterfalls carved into the granite rock of the Canadian Shield.

There are over a dozen waterfalls in Muskoka and the town of Bracebridge is at the centre of them all, boasting more nearby waterfalls than any other surrounding township.

The town was even built around a waterfall, Bracebridge Falls. Located right downtown at the Silver Bridge, the waterfall continues to be one of the trademark sights of the community to this day.

It empties the water of the North Branch of the Muskoka River down into Bracebridge Bay and offers up picturesque views.

Two other notable waterfalls located just outside the town are High Falls and Wilson’s Falls.

Situated on the Trans-Canada Trail system and home to five different waterfalls, including Pott’s Falls, Muskoka Canyon Falls and Little High Falls, High Falls Park is an ideal spot to explore.

Spanning 16 metres, the actual High Falls is one of the largest and steepest waterfalls in the park and in the greater Muskoka region.

Wilson’s Falls is located just to the north of the downtown area off of River Road.

For spectacular views of the raging waters, follow the trail that crosses above the falls and explore your way along the rushing river.

The site is known as the wildest and most scenic falls on the North Branch of Muskoka River.

While you're in the area, be sure to also check out Ragged Falls. The spectacular waterfall is located east of Huntsville at Oxtongue-River Ragged Falls Provincial Park.