Cat lost at Toronto airport finally found on runway after multiple days

A cat that somehow escaped after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport has finally been reunited with his owners after running free at the travel hub for days.

Kevin, a smoky British shorthair, had just completed a long-haul flight from Scotland on Sunday, but was nowhere to be found when his owner picked up his tragically empty carrier at their Air Transat flight's luggage carousel.

After many hours of searching, the woman — who lives in Whitby, Ontario and had taken Kevin with her on a move overseas — gave up both the hunt and her hopes of ever finding her pet (who just happens to share a name with the Macaulay Culkin character who was also once lost in an airport).

What was especially difficult to cope with was the fact that she had taken extra care to ensure Kevin could ride in the cabin with her, but the airline told her upon her arrival that there was an issue with the soft carrier she had specially purchased for the trip.

So, he rode in the cargo bay, and was lost in transit — every pet owner's worst nightmare.

Still, against all odds, Kevin was eventually found roaming the airport's tarmac alone on Wednesday, his owners told CP24, adding that it was a happy ending after what was originally a very heartbreaking situation.

After being picked up and put into the care of the Canada Border Services Agency, the worse-for-wear, famished Kevin was rejoined with his family after his three-day mystery tour.

Per their interview with the news outlet, the family is considering taking legal action against Air Transat, who said that they regretted the incident and tried their best to find the kitty.

Kevin's saga isn't the only one of its kind to happen at Pearson recently, either: a tabby lost during a layover at the airport in 2021 somehow managed to survive on his own for 24 days before being found and taken home.

A year later, a dog carrier was misplaced with a glut of unclaimed luggage in the baggage area and left for almost a full day without food and water.