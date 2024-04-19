New flight connects Ontario to a picturesque European city for as cheap as $214

Ontario residents will soon be able to travel to Cardiff, Wales, on a budget, thanks to a new route taking flight this fall that will connect the province with the Welsh capital — just in time for a major sporting event.

Play Airlines has announced its new route to Cardiff will take to the skies this October, connecting Canadians departing from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport — roughly one hour's drive from Toronto — with a stop in Iceland along the way.

The city is known for its juxtaposition of historic buildings, including picturesque castles against modern landmarks.

The route's inaugural flight scheduled for October 10, 2024 is just one day before the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches between Iceland and Wales, planned to take place at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2024, and at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland on November 19, 2024.

Prices for tickets to the Welsh city start as low as $214 one-way.

"We're thrilled to offer Canadian travellers the chance to experience the thrill of international soccer matches while exploring the picturesque landscapes of Wales and Iceland," said Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of Play.

Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, welcomed the new route announcement, hailing it for providing "affordable access to even more exciting destinations around the world."

Travellers may want to take advantage of this new route quickly, as Play only plans to operate flights from Hamilton to Cardiff for a little over one month, with the final flight scheduled to depart on November 20, 2024.

The Hamilton-Cardiff route is covered under Play Airlines' stayover program launched on January 29, which allows passengers to extend their layover in Iceland up to ten days at no additional cost.

Similar to other Icelandic carriers like Icelandair, these stayover programs boost local tourism and lure travellers who would otherwise take direct flights bypassing these destinations to visit Iceland.