Low-cost airline is having a huge sale with cheap flights from near Toronto

A low-cost carrier from Europe has just kicked off a massive sale on flights from the Toronto area this week, with trips to a handful of exciting destinations starting in the low $200s.

Play Airlines, based in Iceland, is running its spring seat sale from April 15-21, offering 25 per cent off base fares out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Around an hour outside of Toronto, the Hamilton airport hub is a smaller alternative to the ever-busy Pearson, which itself can be almost the same length of a trek from downtown.

Included in the promotion are routes to popular cities like Reykjavík, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, London, Paris and Stockholm, with travel dates between June and September to October, 2024.

And, Play is also offering a stop-over program for those that want to explore Iceland before heading further abroad, with the ability to push the second leg of your flight and spend up to 10 days in the country without any additional airfare costs.

The discount will apply automatically to select flights booked through the carrier's website until midnight Sunday, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets appear to start in the $200s per direction, depending on travel date and city.