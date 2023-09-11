This scenic road trip will take you through gorgeous fall colours and quaint Ontario towns

Fall colours will soon take over the province, which means there's no better time to plan a road trip to experience the short, but arguably most beautiful, season.

One epic drive to add to your list is the Beaver Valley Fall Colour Tour in Grey County, which transports you down beautiful tree-framed roads with fewer tourists than at leaf peeping hotspots like Algonquin Park and includes several pitstops in the region's charming small towns.

You can start your journey from either Meaford or Thornbury along Georgian Bay's southern shores. These towns boast lovely downtowns brimming with quaint boutiques, eateries, cafes, and bakeries.

Beginning in Thornbury, be sure to stop to witness the natural phenomenon of the salmon run, which occurs every late September to October.

Head to the Thornbury Dam and Fish Ladder to witness adult Chinook Salmon leap out of the water to navigate to spawning grounds upstream. The Mill Cafe, with its patio overseeing the dam, offers a good vantage point to witness the run.

With fall being peak apple season in Ontario, you also can't miss the apple-themed stops along Grey County's Apple Pie Trail, which produces a quarter of Ontario's apples.

Drive south on Grey Road 13 through the picturesque village of Clarksburg, lovingly dubbed "Artsburg" as it's known as a creative hub full of artist studios and quirky shops.

Along this road, you'll come across a number of wineries, breweries, and cider houses where you can stop in for a tasting, bite to eat, or souvenir from your trip.

For those with a sweet tooth, Blackbird Pie Company in Heathcote Village is a tasty pitstop serving up handcrafted baked goods and both sweet and savoury pies.

Once you reach Grey County Road 7, detour left for the southern hamlets of Kimberley and Eugenia. If you visit between September 30 to October 1, 2023, you can check out the Autumn Leaves Studio Tour and get a glimpse into the area's local art studios.

Heading back north on Grey County Road 7, you'll be able to take in the fall colours along the road and stop to stretch your legs at Epping Lookout.

Meaford is the final stop on the tour and is full of attractions to see. From early September to late October, catch the annual Scarecrow Invasion, where scarecrows take over the town.

Meaford also hosts the Apple Harvest Craft Show on the last weekend of September, which features nearly 200 local crafters and artisans.

With scenic roads, fall lookouts, idyllic towns, seasonal events, and all things apple, the Beaver Valley Fall Colour Tour is the quintessential fall excursion to enjoy next season.