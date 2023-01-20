A magical forested skating trail north of Toronto is now open for the winter

Travel
After much anticipation, one of Ontario's most popular skating trails has finally opened for the season.

Arrowhead Provincial Park's epic 1.3km trail located just north of Huntsville opened today, to the delight of many eager visitors who are ready to lace up their skates.

The popular path winds through a stunning forest, and is lit up with torches on weekend evenings for their Fire & Ice Nights.

Arrowhead is known its incredible beaches, camping, and hiking trails during the summer, but turns into a winter paradise once the snow hits with cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice-skating, and heated roofed accommodations.

The park offers skate rentals for $15 for three hours on a first come first serve basis.

The skating trail is now open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fire & Ice Nights start as of this weekend and will be held every Friday and Saturday night, conditions permitting.

Arrowhead Provincial Park has grown immensely popular in recent years, so be sure to reserve your permit well in advance to avoid disappointment. You can buy your permit online for $21 per day.

Arrowhead Provincial Park
