Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Big Bend Lookout

This lookout in Ontario is an underrated spot to view the fall colours

With autumn in full swing, you might be in search of a weekend getaway to soak in the last bit of Ontario's colourful fall foliage.

Big Bend Lookout, located in Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville, is characterized as an easy autumn hike with rewarding views. 

The lookout is located a short walk away from the parking lot on Roe Campground Road. 

The trail leads to stunning panormaic views of the meandering Big East River and the surrounding Muskoka terrain. 

Due to erosion, the viewing platform has been moved back several times, sometimes by even one foot each year.

Obviously, you can't walk or slide down the slopes near the viewing platform for your own safety, and also to limit the process of erosion. 

On the viewing platform, you'll be able to soak in nature's short-lived vibrant colours before the winter wonderland takes over. 

Big Bend Lookout is located just three hours north of Toronto, and you can reserve your daily vehicle parking permit online. 

