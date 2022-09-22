Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall colours ontario 2022

Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fall colours in Ontario are starting to arrive now that summer has left us. With fall officially underway and sweater weather arriving in the province, it's time to start tracking the colourful transition of changing leaves.

Toronto is still looking pretty green as of September 22, but you don't have to look far beyond the city on the Ontario Parks Fall Colour map to find vibrant fall colours.

Areas represented as shades of green and yellow on the map range from 10 to 30 per cent leaf colour change, which currently accounts for most parks shown.

fall colours ontario

Colour change and leaf fall occur depending on a range of factors, most notably temperature, but also moisture, frost, wind and precipitation.

Though fall colours typically don't peak until October, places like Forks of the Credit and The Massasauga Provincial Parks are already at 40 per cent colour change, though parks closer to Toronto are still a few weeks away from peak viewing conditions.

Other places like Algonquin Park – which sits at an elevation of approximately 600 metres above sea level — witness fall colour changes earlier than surrounding lower-lying areas.

The interactive Ontario Parks Fall Colours map will continue to update as the season progresses, so keep a close eye if you're looking for the perfect time to plan your visit.

Lead photo by

Chris Noronha
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Fall colours are starting to appear in Ontario and here's where to find them

Toronto Pearson Airport scores embarrassingly low for overall customer satisfaction

You can walk on an elevated park in Ontario that's like the High Line in New York

This is when fall colours are expected to peak in Ontario this year

Canada is ending ArriveCAN and vaccine requirements at the border

Eramosa Karst Conservation Area in Ontario is full of caves and forest trails

The tiny Living Water Wayside Chapel in Ontario is actually the smallest church in Canada

Air Canada is buying some fancy new planes that look like they're from the future