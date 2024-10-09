Two spas in Ontario were just ranked among the best in Canada

Some of Canada's best spas are right here in Ontario! The 2024 World Spa Awards released their honours for the year and two spots in Ontario stood out above the rest in the country, each winning an award.

Looking for somewhere to escape into a world of relaxation? These are the two spas you'll want to add to your list.

The 2024 World Spa Awards

The 2024 World Spa Awards have been celebrating the best in the global spa industry for ten years. The 2024 rendition of the awards recognized two places in Ontario.

Guerlain Spa Toronto, situated within Hotel X Toronto took the honour for Canada’s Best Hotel Spa 2024 while Grail Springs Retreat Centre for Wellbeing won for Canada's Best Wellness Retreat 2024.

Guerlain Spa Toronto

"Being recognized by the World Spa Awards as Canada's Best Hotel Spa reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire Guerlain Spa Toronto team, who strive daily to deliver world-class experiences for our guests," says Jennifer Loyola, Director, Guerlain Spa Toronto.

"We would like to thank the World Spa Awards and our valued clients, whose support and trust have made this achievement possible."

The hotel spa located within Toronto's Hotel X is known for Parisian treatments, luxurious facilities, and innovative wellness approaches.

Some of the spa packages offered include a couples package, intensive body therapy, body and face, between friends package for two and a post-natal package.

The spa's facilities include treatment rooms, steam rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, a beauty studio and a boutique.

Guerlain Spa is located at 111 Princes' Blvd in Toronto.

Grail Springs Retreat Centre for Wellbeing

Bancroft, Ontario is where you’ll find Grail Springs Retreat Centre for Wellbeing – winner of Canada's Best Wellness Retreat for 2024.

According to the retreat, it is considered "a healing sanctuary where you can reconnect with your heart and spirit and rediscover the love that resides within you."

The space boasts beautiful accommodations, daily yoga, evening meditations, guided hikes, meals, outdoor hot/cold water circuits and workshops.

The spa offers treatments from immune-boost therapies, energy work, bodywork, vibroacoustics to spiritual guidance.

Whether you want to spend a week at the retreat or just a day at the spa, packages are laid out to accommodate various needs and desires.

Grails Spring is located at 2004 Bay Lake Rd in Bancroft.