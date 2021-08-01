This provincial park has rugged beauty and waterfall views not far from Toronto

Egan Chutes Provincial Park is where you can appreciate nature in all its rugged glory as you make your past a trio of rushing waterfalls.

This nature preserve is just the spot for those looking to trade in the city bustle with sounds of violently gushing cascades. You just have to be up for a three-hour drive from Toronto.

About 15 kilometres east of Bancroft off highway 28, Egan Chutes is one of Ontario's non-operating provincial parks with no signs to mark the entrance, so it can be easy to miss.

The park is home to a portion of the York River with trails on both the east and west sides of the calm waterway.

Although the hike along an old logging road on the west side isn't anything special, it does comes with a big payoff: unobstructed views of the biggest and main chute.

The water wraps around a central island before cascading into a gorge below. The furious flow of the chute is made even more clear in contrast with the serene surroundings.

It's also easy to get close to the chute since there are no fences or viewing platforms. Just be careful as the slippery rock bed makes walking near the water quite dangerous.

If you have a bit more time to explore, the east side of the river is where you can see all three chutes after about an eight-kilometre trek. There are also lookout points this way with views over the falls.

Along the way, and just past the three chutes to the end of the trail, you'll find small calm-water ponds to dip your feet and open areas where you can rest for a while.

Keep in mind, the trails are unmarked and there are no washrooms or other facilities at this park.

If you plan on visiting this summer, make sure to practice safe physical distancing and pick up after yourself to leave the area as beautiful as you found it.