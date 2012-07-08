10 stores to buy camping gear and equipment in Toronto

Stores to buy camping gear and equipment in Toronto will help you rough it right. The city has a wide range of shops that'll help outdoor enthusiasts and beginners stock up for their next adventure.

Here are my picks for the top stores for camping gear and equipment in Toronto.

Mountain Equipment Co-op leads the pack for outdoor enthusiasts. When you visit either their Queen West or North York locations you'll find quality tents, sleeping bags, cooking equipment and all sorts of top-notch gear.

Although this sporting megaplex at Vaughan Mills can be considered the Walmart of fishing stores, it also has a wide range of gear and apparel for camping, as well as tools and accessories for hunting and even archery.

This Quebec import in Vaughan is comparable in size to Bass Pro Shops, but focuses entirely on quality outdoor adventure products. You'll find a huge selection here.

This Etobicoke store has a huge showroom that displays a wide array of kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, tents, sleeping bags and camping accessories. You can buy or rent equipment.

This technical outerwear store on Queen West specializes in clothing that will get you through even the coldest days of winter. You'll find items like insulated jackets, ski pants, and sporting gear lining the shelves. It also has hiking shoes and climbing gear.

Looking for cheaper last-minute items on your way to the campground? This is your stop. The mega-chain is known for its extensive hiking gear selection, but tents, sleeping bags, bug repellent and accessories are often on sale at the various locations found all over the GTA.

This King West store is well-known for its outdoor apparel. It carries lots of technical wear for hikes, bikes, water sports, skiing, snowboarding and fishing as well as travel books and bags.

The store at the CF Shops at Don Mills carries coolers, tents, sleeping bags, camping wear, shoes from all the big adventure brands, and all the camp accessories you didn't even know you needed.

Near Yonge and Eglinton, this outdoor adventure shop has been around since the 1980s and prides itself in selling good-looking apparel for men and women. It also has a separate kids store nearby.

The popular Swedish apparel and equipment brand has a standalone store on Queen West near Spadina. Shop tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and clothing for men, women and children.