Famous Cheltenham Badlands near Toronto about to reopen with one big change this year

The surreal and very photo-worthy Cheltenham Badlands is about to open up for the season, giving locals and visitors a chance to feel like they're on Mars while still in Ontario.

The awe-inspiring site, located just an hour from Toronto in Caledon, is now managed by the Ontario Heritage Trust, which recently reclaimed operations from Credit Valley Conservation.

The organization has informed the public that they will be able to go see the geographic phenomenon up close and in person again starting in mid-May, though a specific opening date has yet to be announced.

The trust is also this year introducing a new and improved booking system to better serve sighseers, who can take in the 36-hectare attraction from designated accessible boardwalks.

Unfortunately, no one has been permitted to explore the property freely on foot since 2015 due to ongoing efforts to protect the feature. But, trails were recently upgraded, and now offer a link between the Bruce Trail and Badlands Trail around the area, as well as a large viewing platform.

Daytrippers should be aware that they will need to book slots to stop by and park near the sandy red mounds in advance online, and will need to pay a $10 to $35 entrance fee per vehicle, depending on the day and length of stay (options are 90 minutes or three hours).

The Badlands will remain open from dawn until dusk through November 20, 2024.