Boyne Valley Provincial Park is a non-operating park located just north of Orangeville an hour and a half from Toronto. It's a great option no matter the season, though fall is particularly gorgeous here.

It also happens to be one of the best spots for impressive views.

Often overlooked for the more popular Mono Cliffs and Forks of the Credit parks nearby, this park has all the makings of a great hike: a looped walk, hills to get the heart going, and great views.

What to know about the hike

Boyne Valley's hiking trails are part of the Bruce Trail that runs from Niagara to the Bruce Peninsula. Marked mostly with blue markers highlighting it as a side trail from the greater trail, there are a few different routes to consider.

The best, and arguably the most popular, is the 8 km Boyne Valley Side Trail loop that takes you around the whole park along well-labelled paths. The best part of this hike, though, is the spectacular views at Murphy's Pinnacle Lookout.

This lookout offers a 360-degree view of Dufferin County and is one of the highest points left behind by the last glaciation period.

If you prefer forest trails, you'll probably love that this hike is mostly that. Once felled by loggers, the park's since been carefully maintained and restored by Ontario Parks, giving the forest a younger and more intentionally-designed feel.

There are a range of bridges and fallen trees that'll have you crossing the rushing river again and again, while also crossing open farmers' fields and swampy areas along the creeks. You won't hear a car or, if you're lucky, a person, for miles.

If you want something longer, there are ways to connect to the main Bruce Trail at different points along the route. These connections are out-and-back options that can add upwards of 18 km to your hike.

Parking is free but limited on Prince of Wales Road north of Highway 89. Arrive early or try the small parking lot on Centre North and 5th Side Road at the top end of the park.

Where to eat nearby

When you're done with your hike, make sure to stop by Maple Grove Farms. This local bakeshop and unique grocery store has delicious freshly-baked pies, sandwiches, and baked goods.

Maple Grove also offers a range of locally-sourced preserves, pre-made meals, and every grocery item you might need. This fall, they're also hosting a Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch and mazes to explore. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children over 2.

Other options include Superburger, a family-run spot offering fresh and local ingredients beyond just burgers and Champ Burger just across the road where you'll find a range of burger, chicken and hot dog options, plus milkshakes, and beers on tap.

Other nearby spots worth exploring

If a decent hike and delicious meal aren't enough to fill your day, consider a visit to the Dufferin County Museum. Open Tuesday to Saturday, this museum welcomes you to step into the past, sharing stories and artefacts that highlight the local area.

There's also a range of workshops and local driving tours you can consider as well, like the journal-making workshop ($25) on October 14 where you can capture all of your hiking adventures.

The nearby town of Shelburne also offers tons of activities and hotspots worth visiting, from galleries to local events. This month, they're hosting a Haunt in the Park in support of their local food bank.