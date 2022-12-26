Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a stunning place to explore in any season, but trekking through cedar forests and between snow-covered cliffs in the winter is extra breathtaking.

Located just under a 1.5 hr drive north of Toronto, Mono Cliffs sits along the Niagara Escarpment near Orangeville. The park is open all year for day-use, and is mostly used for hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing in the winter.

In the summer, trails are also used for biking and horseback riding.

Mono Cliffs is lush with ferns, cedar canopies, and rocky cliffs. It sits on a ridge of exposed bedrock in the shape of a giant horseshoe that runs through Rochester, New York, Ontario, Northern Michigan, then down the west side of Lake Michigan into Wisconsin and Illinois.

There are numerous hiking trails reaching over 20 km in length. Most are flat and suitable for any level of experience. The two most popular hikes are the Cliff-Top Side Trail, which leads to a viewing platform at the top of the cliff, and the Lookout Trail that shows jaw-dropping vistas over the area.

A must-see trail at Mono Cliffs is the Spillway Trail. It's only 1 km long and leads to a dead end, but this trail takes you through a canyon right between two massive cliff faces.

If you plan on visiting Mono Cliffs, you will need to purchase a daily permit. These can be purchased online or by phone.