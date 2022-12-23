Forks of the Credit provincial park in Caledon is a gorgeous provincial park with expansive meadows, rolling hills, and waterfalls which will soon transform into a winter wonderland.

In the summer, the park attracts visitors from all over who come to hike its trails with views of the escarpment and see the abandoned old mills. Once winter arrives, Forks of the Credit is equally as stunning to explore, from the frosted forests to the icy waterfalls.

With a range of winter activities to do, this park makes a perfect day trip destination for a nearby escape into nature.

Forks of the Credit has 6 main trails, which mostly form loops to and from the parking lot. The trails aren't maintained in the off-season, but are well marked and still popular to hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski on.

Cataract Falls is one of the park's biggest draws. The falls measure 13 metres tall and 9 metres wide, and due to cracks in the shale layers it runs over, it takes on an incredible formation once its frozen over.

A sawmill and two grist mills used to stand over the falls before it was converted to produce electricity.

Today, you can still make out the foundations of the Cataract Electric Company which operated here from 1899 until 1947 when it was shut down.

One of the best vantage points of the abandoned mill is from the footbridge on the Ruins Trail. The original bridge over the river was built in 1879 along with a railway station, which was demolished soon after service ended in 1970.

The trails at Forks of the Credit range from easy to moderate in difficulty, and all will reward you with beautiful scenic views. Just remember to bring suitable footwear and dress appropriately for the season.

Reservations are required if you plan on visiting Forks of the Credit, which can be purchased online. Parking costs $7.50 for four hours or $14 for the day.