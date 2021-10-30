Forks of the Credit Provincial Park boasts hiking trails through rolling meadows and escarpment, as well as views of a forceful waterfall surrounded by abandoned mill ruins.

The added bonus, it won't take more than one hour to get there from Toronto making it the ideal place for a quick out-of-the-city excursion.

There are about five different trails throughout this park in Caledon including the famous Bruce Trail and Trans Canada Trail, the only one that allows horseback riding.

For the best view of Cataract Falls, you'll want to hike the Dominion Trail. The only thing is the Meadow Trail connection is currently closed, so the return trip will be back in the same direction you came.

Part of the Credit River that runs through the park, the plunging falls feature ruins at the top from its days of powering the surrounding area.

A mill sat at the top of the waterfall since 1820 before becoming an electrical generating station. It was then purchased by Ontario Hydro before being shut down in the 1940s.

There used to be a large viewing platform looking out over the gorge but it was closed due to unsafe conditions. That means the falls can now only be viewed from the trail while the lower falls are in perfect view of anyone on the overarching bridge.

The original wooden trestle bridge over the river, as well as a railway station, was built here in 1879. The station was demolished shortly after service ended in 1970. Not much remains except for the railway tracks cutting through the park.

If you plan on visiting Forks of the Credit, make sure to book a vehicle permit ahead of time, practice safe physical distancing, and pick up after yourself to leave the area as beautiful as you found it.