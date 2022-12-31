Silent Lake Provincial Park is a hidden gem nestled in the rolling hills of the Haliburton Highlands.

The park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the winter, and for those looking to extend their stay, they have several heated roofed accommodations you can book for an incredible winter glamping experience.

Silent Lake is known for its cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. For skiers, there are over 25 kilometers of groomed trails that wind through the forest and along the lake. The trails are well-marked and range in difficulty, so there is something for all levels. If you prefer a more leisurely pace, there are also several kilometers of snowshoeing trails in the park.

If you want to try your hand at ice fishing, it's a great place to fish for trout once the lake freezes over.

Silent Lake has a number of cozy cabins and campsites available for overnight stays, as well as a heated comfort station with showers and flush toilets. There are ten winterized cabins and six yurts available to book, along with several sites if you're interested in winter tent camping.

The cabins come equipped with electricity, heating, and basic amenities, such as bunk beds and a small kitchenette. Guests can bring their own sleeping bags and linens, or rent them from the park.

The yurts are more basic, with bunk beds, a small table and chairs, and an exterior propane BBQ and firepit. Some are equipped with electricity and some have a wood stove; you can check in advance to book the one that best suits your needs.

Silent Lake is an amazing destination to experience the beauty of winter by extending your stay in one of their heated accommodation offerings. You can book yours through their online reservation system.