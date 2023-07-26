Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Balaclava ghost town

Balaclava in Ontario is a creepy ghost town that might vanish soon

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Balaclava in Ontario was a once-thriving lumber town in the 1850s, but today, the abandoned community stands as one of the most famous ghost towns in the province.

Located in Renfrew County just over four hours away from Toronto, Balaclava has been vacant since the 1950s, with only crumbling derelict structures providing evidence of its past.

However, the town continues to draw explorers and photographers, all hoping to see it before it vanishes forever.

A century before it was abandoned, Balaclava was a flourishing hub for logging in the region, producing up to one million board feet of lumber per week. Run by a water-powered sawmill at first, it eventually transformed into a steam-powered facility. 

The mill's operations hit their prime in the late 19th century, and the surrounding community was bustling and vibrant. At one point, around 70 residents called Balaclava home. There was also a blacksmith shop, hotel, post office, and general store.

Eventually, with the local timber resources exhausted, the sawmill was forced to shut down, affecting employment opportunities in the area. 

In addition, the mill was accused of breaking water conservation laws in the 1920s, and the populaton dwindled as residents searched elsewhere for better prospects.

Today, several dilapidated buildings remain, but are slowly collapsing or being torn down entirely. The old general store fell apart in 2014 and has since slowly been reclaimed by nature.

The largest structure left standing is the old sawmill, which is actually still privately owned. However, due to ongoing instances of trespassers, it may soon be demolished.

Despite its sad and eerie appearance, Balaclava offers a fascinating look at the history of Ontario's lumber industry and is an interesting place to stop during your next road trip to the Ottawa area.

If you decide to visit, be sure to keep a distance, as it's in such a state of disrepair that it's unsafe to get too close.

Lead photo by

Ddeyell via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

New data shows hardly any Canadians think airlines are reliable anymore

Balaclava in Ontario is a creepy ghost town that might vanish soon

You can explore rapids and float for hours down Ottawa's natural lazy river

These two Canadian airlines beat out U.S. carriers when it comes to flight delays

Flair Airlines is having a Canada-wide sale with flights as cheap as $19

Mikisew Provincial Park in Ontario is a quiet escape with beautiful sandy beaches

GO Transit proudly advertises service going the wrong way that's about to be cancelled

La Cloche Silhouette Trail in Ontario has sapphire blue lakes and mountain views