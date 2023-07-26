Balaclava in Ontario was a once-thriving lumber town in the 1850s, but today, the abandoned community stands as one of the most famous ghost towns in the province.

Located in Renfrew County just over four hours away from Toronto, Balaclava has been vacant since the 1950s, with only crumbling derelict structures providing evidence of its past.

However, the town continues to draw explorers and photographers, all hoping to see it before it vanishes forever.

A century before it was abandoned, Balaclava was a flourishing hub for logging in the region, producing up to one million board feet of lumber per week. Run by a water-powered sawmill at first, it eventually transformed into a steam-powered facility.

The mill's operations hit their prime in the late 19th century, and the surrounding community was bustling and vibrant. At one point, around 70 residents called Balaclava home. There was also a blacksmith shop, hotel, post office, and general store.

Eventually, with the local timber resources exhausted, the sawmill was forced to shut down, affecting employment opportunities in the area.

In addition, the mill was accused of breaking water conservation laws in the 1920s, and the populaton dwindled as residents searched elsewhere for better prospects.

Today, several dilapidated buildings remain, but are slowly collapsing or being torn down entirely. The old general store fell apart in 2014 and has since slowly been reclaimed by nature.

The largest structure left standing is the old sawmill, which is actually still privately owned. However, due to ongoing instances of trespassers, it may soon be demolished.

Despite its sad and eerie appearance, Balaclava offers a fascinating look at the history of Ontario's lumber industry and is an interesting place to stop during your next road trip to the Ottawa area.

If you decide to visit, be sure to keep a distance, as it's in such a state of disrepair that it's unsafe to get too close.