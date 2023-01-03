This Ontario city was just named a top travel destination for 2023

For anyone looking for inspiration of where to travel to in 2023, CNN Travel just released a list of its top picks and one Canadian city made the cut.

Calling it "graceful and understated," the list included Canada's very own capital of Ottawa among 23 international destinations to visit this year.

While noting that Ottawa doesn't have "Montreal’s French flair or Toronto’s international oomph", CNN says it would be a mistake to overlook the city.

The list highlights the capital's unique draws, such as Ottawa's Jazz Festivals, checking out the picturesque Parliament buildings, watching the Ottawa Senators and 67’s, or skating on the Rideau Canal in the winter, the world's largest skating rink.

Ottawa is in good company, with other notable destination mentions including Liverpool, England, Bogotá, Colombia, and Cairo, Egypt.

If you want to see CNN's full list, check it out here.

This isn’t the only Canadian destination named in top 2023 travel destinations. Back in November, Toronto ranked 24th in the 2023 World's Best Cities Report. National Geographic also named Alberta as a top travel destination for 2023.