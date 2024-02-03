A guide to forest therapy in and around Toronto

As a born and raised Toronto resident, my love for escaping the city's hustle and finding solace in nature has been a lifelong pursuit.

Recently, I stumbled upon the concept of "forest bathing" or "forest therapy," only to realize that I've been practicing this therapeutic immersion in the woods for more than half of my life to support my mental and physical well-being.

In my pre-parenting days, escaping to unknown places with just a backpack of snacks, water, and whatever else the day might require was a ritual. Whether solo or with a friend, exploring nature became an essential part of my routine.

Over the years, I've discovered some cherished spots like Egan Chutes Provincial Park, Mount Nemo in Halton Region, Lynde Shores in Whitby, and the Devil's Punchbowl in Hamilton.

When was the last time you ventured into the woods without a plan, no final destination, and no specific goal in mind? This is the essence of a forest bathing session.

What is Forest Bathing?

Originating in Japan in the 1980s, forest bathing, known as forest therapy or Shinrin-yoku, has gained popularity for its scientifically proven health benefits.

As we spend time in a natural setting, especially under the canopy of a forest, rejuvenating benefits manifest for the mind, body, and spirit.

The concept is rooted in the understanding that humans experience significant health benefits when immersed in nature. This tradition was prevalent in everyday life before modern civilization and urbanization.

The hustle and bustle of city life led us to lose touch with nature, making the therapeutic benefits of the forest a novel concept once again.

The Healing Benefits

Spending time in the forest results in decreased cortisol levels, the stress hormone, offering relief for conditions like high blood pressure, heart issues, skin ailments, and asthma.

Reduced stress levels contribute to a boosted immune system, as trees release phytoncides - natural oils that, when inhaled, aid in fortifying the body's defence mechanisms.

Beyond the physiological benefits, time spent in nature reduces stress, fostering more precise and more creative thinking. It enhances mood, focus, and energy levels, providing a holistic approach to well-being.

To embark on your forest-bathing journey, locate a nearby forested area, conservation spot, or provincial park. Follow a trail into the heart of nature, and once surrounded, close your eyes and engage your senses - smell the earth, listen to the birds, and feel the air on your skin.

For those hesitant to navigate the experience alone, various organizations offer guided forest bathing experiences. The Association of Forest and Nature Therapy or Global Institute of Forest Therapy provides programs and guided opportunities to facilitate your connection with nature.

Simply put, forest bathing is more than a trend; it's an incredible and meaningful way to spend time in nature, reconnect with our roots, and rejuvenate our mind, body, and spirit.

