This stunning trail in Ontario is home to turquoise waters

Now that it looks like the warm weather might be here to stay (fingers crossed), it's time to stop hibernating, and start planning some epic trips outside the city for some R&R.

So, grab a friend, download a really good podcast and head north to Bruce Peninsula National Park to explore one of the most spectacular trails in all of Ontario.

This sprawling park attracts thousands of visitors every summer because of its dramatic cliffs, caves and hidden grotto, but this popular park is best visited in the spring when you will seemingly have the entire place to yourself.

This region of the Bruce Peninsula is stunning year-round, and its hiking trails are maintained throughout the year. Plus, if you make it a spring getaway, you likely won't have to fight anyone for a parking spot!

Located inside the heart of the Bruce Peninsula National Park you'll find the Cyprus Lake Trail, a five-kilometre hiking trail that wraps around Cyprus Lake. This scenic trail is a mix of wooden boardwalks and paths through a forest wonderland, where spring flowers will be starting to bloom in just a couple weeks.

You'll be blown away by the almost out-of-place aquamarine waters that will make you feel like you're on vacation in the Caribbean, rather than Ontario.

This relatively easy hike is the perfect trek to go on this time of year—especially if you've low-key spent most of the winter on the couch, and might not be ready for more of a physical challenge like bouldering.

The Cyprus Lake Trail is connected to various trail systems (including the most popular one that leads to The Grotto), so you can easily spend an entire afternoon hiking.

Or, you can make a weekend out of it and book one of the Cyprus Lake campsites, or even reserve a luxurious yurt! Reservations are strongly recommended and can easily be done online.

The Cyprus Lake Trail is open to the public all year, and can be accessed off Hwy 6, about 15 minutes South of Tobermory.