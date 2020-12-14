Colonel Danforth Park in Toronto comes with creek-side trails and plenty of wildlife

Colonel Danforth Park is home to nicely paved pathways around Highland Creek and a lush valley that’s occupied by large trees and wildlife.

Sandwiched between Morningside Park and Lower Highland Creek Park, the tree-topped Colonel Danforth Park stretches from the University of Toronto Scarborough campus to Lawrence Avenue East.

The Highland Creek Trail that leads through the park continues into Lower Highland Creek Park before extending all the way to Lake Ontario.

The trail follows closely beside the Highland Creek the entire way before it flows into the Lake at the eastern end of the Scarborough Bluffs.

The presence of the creek made the park one of the first areas within Scarborough to be occupied by native settlers.

The area was home to a vast amount of farmland and homes before Hurricane Hazel destroyed many of the dwellings in 1954 and contributed to the flooding of the river.

The surrounding lands have become developed once again, but the ravine manages to continue to be a shelter for plenty of wildlife.

The waterway is home to several species of fish including trout, carp, and bass, and is also a great spot to watch the salmon run in the fall when they’re swimming upstream to spawn.

You might also spot white-tailed deer or red foxes along the trail within the forested valley.

Once you hit Lawrence Avenue, you’ll pass under a large overpass. You can head west to cut your hike short or continue on toward the Lake.

Just south of the bridge, the overhead utility pipe that crosses over the path is a reminder of civilization that exists just outside the natural area. These pipes are usually chutes for telephone and fiber optics lines.