Travel
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 2 hours ago
Pigeon River trail

Pigeon River Headwaters is a serene trail to escape into east of Toronto

Pigeon River Headwaters Conservation Area is a sanctuary of solitude waiting to be explored.

It was here, in the serene tranquility not too far from the city's non-stop buzz, that I decided to reconnect with nature, rediscovering pieces of myself with every step.

Pigeon River trailBefore parenthood took over, escaping the city for nearby trails was my go-to remedy. But ever since stepping into the role of a mom, those important moments took a backseat.

Lately, I've felt an itch for that lost connection with myself and my profound love for nature. 

Pigeon River trailSo, on a crisp November afternoon, with snowflakes dancing around my head, there I was, with my little one comfortably nestled against my chest in her Baby Bjorn.

Ready to rekindle that deep-rooted affinity for nature, I set forth on a quest that led me to the tranquil beauty of Pigeon River Headwaters, about a half-hour drive from Port Perry in Durham Region. It's a picturesque escape — an opportunity to recalibrate and recharge.

Pigeon River trailMy choice of this trail was deliberate. I sought solitude, a retreat from the bustling city life. The path to the trailhead was a bit rough, with the road overwhelmingly full of deep muddy potholes that demanded focus and cautious driving.

Pigeon River HeadwatersBut as I parked and stepped out, I was met with complete silence and stillness — the kind that you long for after a long day of constant city noise. The distinct rural aroma of cedar and raw earth lingered in the air, a refreshing departure from Toronto's urban medley of scents.

Since this hike marked my first postpartum trail adventure, I chose not to venture too far. Instead, I savoured the moments, taking in the forest's serene ambiance and letting the gentle murmur of Pigeon River Creek fill my senses.

Though it was a short stroll this time, it was a mere teaser of what this place has to offer. Next time, I plan to embark on the full three-and-a-half kilometre trail journey which includes winding boardwalks and panoramic views of the surrounding forest and wetlands. 

Pigeon River trailPigeon River Headwaters Conservation Area is located at 445 Gray Road.

Erin Horrocks-Pope
