Pigeon River Headwaters is a serene trail to escape into east of Toronto

Pigeon River Headwaters Conservation Area is a sanctuary of solitude waiting to be explored.

It was here, in the serene tranquility not too far from the city's non-stop buzz, that I decided to reconnect with nature, rediscovering pieces of myself with every step.

Before parenthood took over, escaping the city for nearby trails was my go-to remedy. But ever since stepping into the role of a mom, those important moments took a backseat.

Lately, I've felt an itch for that lost connection with myself and my profound love for nature.

So, on a crisp November afternoon, with snowflakes dancing around my head, there I was, with my little one comfortably nestled against my chest in her Baby Bjorn.

Ready to rekindle that deep-rooted affinity for nature, I set forth on a quest that led me to the tranquil beauty of Pigeon River Headwaters, about a half-hour drive from Port Perry in Durham Region. It's a picturesque escape — an opportunity to recalibrate and recharge.

My choice of this trail was deliberate. I sought solitude, a retreat from the bustling city life. The path to the trailhead was a bit rough, with the road overwhelmingly full of deep muddy potholes that demanded focus and cautious driving.

But as I parked and stepped out, I was met with complete silence and stillness — the kind that you long for after a long day of constant city noise. The distinct rural aroma of cedar and raw earth lingered in the air, a refreshing departure from Toronto's urban medley of scents.

Since this hike marked my first postpartum trail adventure, I chose not to venture too far. Instead, I savoured the moments, taking in the forest's serene ambiance and letting the gentle murmur of Pigeon River Creek fill my senses.

Though it was a short stroll this time, it was a mere teaser of what this place has to offer. Next time, I plan to embark on the full three-and-a-half kilometre trail journey which includes winding boardwalks and panoramic views of the surrounding forest and wetlands.

Pigeon River Headwaters Conservation Area is located at 445 Gray Road.