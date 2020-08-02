10 breathtaking boardwalk trails near Toronto to visit this summer

Boardwalk trails near Toronto provide incredible forest and lakeside views without the difficult hike. What more could you ask for when it comes to a rejuvenating day trip outdoors?

Here are some of the most breathtaking boardwalk trails not too far from Toronto that you should visit this summer.

Located just over an hour from Toronto in Hamilton, Valens Lake is home to this 300-metre wetland boardwalk, more than 10 kilometres of walking trails and even an observation tower, offering a stunning view of the surrounding forests and lake.

This five-kilometre looped hiking trail in the Bruce Peninsula wraps around the crystal-clear Cyprus Lake and brings you through a forest of century-old trees. Partly made up of a wooden boardwalk, it makes for an easy and scenic stroll.

This marshy trail in Algonquin Provincial Park contains several boardwalk sections throughout its 1.5-kilometre loop and gives visitors a close-up look at two typical northern spruce bogs.

This nature reserve is under an hour from Toronto near Campbellville, and provides breathtaking views of the Niagara Escarpment and the surrounding meromictic lake, along 1.4-kilometres of the elevated boardwalk. Note: reservations are required this summer.

Located about an hour away, this 400-metre boardwalk, complete with multiple viewing platforms, brings you right next to the raging rapids of the Niagara River and the more than 400-million-year-old rock layers of the Niagara Gorge.

This 400-metre boardwalk in a conservation area in London cuts through a picturesque and unique swampland, combined with a lush green forest before opening onto a floating viewing area at Redmond's Pond.

With the stunning Niagara Escarpment as a backdrop, Kelso in Milton is a mecca for anyone who loves the outdoors. Besides the scenic lakeside boardwalk, the park is home to an extensive network of forest trails for hiking and biking, a variety of lookout points and a sandy beach. Note: reservations are required this summer.

This provincial park in Brighton is home to a one-kilometre looped boardwalk trail through a marsh. The pathway features two observation towers where you might even be able to see some migrating birds. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded in the park.

Keep in mind that parts of the boardwalk may periodically be closed due to high water levels.

You only have to travel 30 minutes to visit this stunning marsh boardwalk. As the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington, this nature escape in the middle of Mississauga features an extensive boardwalk with waterfront views.

The Swan Lake Trail winds through a protected nature reserve in this provincial park. The highlight of the 1.5-kilometre trail is the marsh boardwalk, where you're sure to spot a good amount of wildlife including the rare Blanding's turtle or the Great Blue Heron.

Remember to check trail and weather conditions before you head out, pack water and a snack, and enjoy your day on the trail.