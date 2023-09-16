Uxbridge, Ontario is a charming Ontario town with a perfect blend of heritage, art, and culture, plus countless recreational activities in the great outdoors.

Located in the Durham region just north of Toronto, Uxbridge is only a short one hour-drive away, nestled in a picturesque valley along the northern slope of the Oak Ridges Moraine.

From immersing yourself in history to experiencing the surrounding natural beauty, here are some of the best things to do and see in Uxbridge.

Wander through downtown

Downtown Uxbridge is extremely vibrant, brimming with welcoming shops, delicious restaurants, cozy cafes, and historic buildings. Take a stroll along Brock Street to grab a bite to eat or window shop.

If you'd like to see the main points of interest in one go, try the historical self-guided Uxbridge Historical Walking Tour, which will take you through 35 of the town's most intriguing spots in just a couple of hours.

Immerse yourself in the local arts scene

Whether you're into music, theatre, or visual arts, Uxbridge also has an incredible arts scene, courtesy of the large artist population that calls the small town home. Swing by the Uxbridge Music Hall to see everything from stand-up comedy shows to musicals and concerts.

Thomas Foster Memorial, set within a historical building, is another great destination for live concerts.

You can also follow a self-directed public art tour to over 25 indoor and outdoor art installations created by internationally-renowned artists throughout the town, which is perfect if you'd like to sightsee while getting some exercise.

Learn about the town's history

History buffs will probably love checking out the Uxbridge Historical Centre, where you'll find a collection of artifacts from the past, including agricultural equipment, musical instruments, and more (you can also take a guided tour if that's more your jam).

Take a hike

Considered to be the Trail Capital of Canada, Uxbridge has over 220 km of maintained trails worth checking out, with the two most popular being the Oak Ridges Trail and the Trans Canada Trail.

Other lovely treks include the 6.1 km-long Glen Major Forest Loop Trail, where you'll find rich biodiversity and stunning vistas, or the Walker Woods Trail, a 7.1 km-path that's a bit more rugged. If you're curious about other hikes, you can find a full list of all of Uxbridge's amazing trails on the Discover Uxbridge website.

Pretend you're in Schitt's Creek

Fans of the hit show Schitt's Creek can re-enact their favourite scenes in the town of Goodwood a short drive away. Visit iconic filming locations used for Rose Apothecary, Cafe Tropical, and City Hall.

Sip high tea on a train

If you're looking for a unique excursion, you can book a ride on the whimsical York Durham Heritage Railway's vintage railcars that date back to the early 20th century.

They often host themed rides, and this fall, you can admire the fall foliage while sipping on high tea accompanied by fall-themed treats.

Grab a drink

Craft beer lovers shouldn't miss a stop at The Second Wedge Brewing Company, which has a great selection of unique seasonal and traditional house brews to try.

Cider fan? Try Slabtown Cider Co. for a delightful craft cider made from 100% Ontario apples. They also have a fab food menu and often host live music events, too.

Eat a delicious meal

Uxbridge has some great food offerings with plenty of options to slake your hunger. The Urban Pantry is a local favourite, featuring farm-to-table cuisine made with sustainable, locally-sourced ingredients.

Veggie lovers should try Fig Kitchen & Market for primarily plant-based dishes, but if you don't have dietary restrictions, TIN Restaurant is another great option for upscale fare served within a rustic, refurbished mill.

With incredible trails to discover, a great culinary scene, rich history, and a bustling arts scene, Uxbridge makes a fantastic destination for a quick day trip from Toronto.