Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
york durham heritage railway

This train ride in Ontario lets you sip high tea while you marvel at the fall colours

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
All aboard! This whimsical train ride in Ontario will transport you through the region's scenic fall landscapes as you sip on high tea and much on fall-inspired snacks. 

The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting its annual Fall Colours High Tea event that invites you to soak in the breathtaking beauty of autumn aboard a vintage train. 

Throughout your journey, you can admire the vibrant fall foliage as you sip on a selection of fine teas (with pinkies up of course) and autumn-inspired treats. 

The sophisticated high tea experience departs from Uxbridge Station and returns just an hour and a half later. 

The railway is also hosting several other autumn-themed events this season, including its Fall Festival, Fall Harvest Lunch Train Ride, and Pumpkin High Tea Train Ride, where you'll have the chance to sip on a selection of pumpkin-infused teas and treats. 

The Fall Colours High Tea event runs on select dates from Sept. 21 to Oct. 7. Tickets for the magical journey run for $84.99 a person, and are available for purchase online.

Earlier this year, the holiday railway was slammed with one-star reviews after postponing several events while operating on a strict no-refund policy as a charity. A spokesperson from YDHR told blogTO that the railway had experienced a tough 2022, after facing a tornado, lockdowns, and mechanical issues. 

While many customers were outraged at the no-refund policy, the spokesperson noted that it is mentioned in the terms and conditions that folks must click to and agree to before their purchase. 

In the case of an unforeseen cancellation, the spokesperson said that customers are given a credit towards another event of their choosing. 

Lead photo by

YDHR
