Durham Regional Forest is a tranquil retreat an hour from Toronto

Durham Regional Forest, a serene stretch within the Oak Ridges Moraine near the town of Uxbridge, became one of my favourite spots for respite and reconnection after the birth of my daughter last year.

Baby Girl introduced me to a new rhythm, prompting me to seek solace in nature before plunging into the whirlwind of balancing day-to-day daycare and work routines.

With our trusty four-legged sidekick, Tuli, my little one and I embarked on countless woodland escapades in Durham Regional Forest.

The forest, spanning more than 590 hectares, invites exploration and discovery at every turn. It hosts an extensive network of trails, over 16 kilometres in four marked loops, weaving through the picturesque landscape.

Getting lost in the trails here isn't a cause for concern; instead, it's an opportunity to embrace the unknown and unearth hidden treasures.

Whether hunting geocaches hidden along the winding paths or embracing the thrill of mountain biking through the lush terrain, Durham Regional Forest fosters adventure for individuals of all interests and abilities.

Durham Regional Forest's allure isn't just in its seclusion; its proximity to the historic town of Uxbridge adds another layer of charm. Dubbed "Canada's Trail Capital," the region boasts over 220 kilometres of trails, showcasing historic communities and serene forested landscapes.

Beyond the forest's embrace, Uxbridge has a vibrant arts community, quaint shops and boutiques, and many outdoor recreational opportunities, so there's something for every soul seeking adventure or relaxation.

Surrounding Durham Regional Forest are the equally enchanting Walker Woods and Glen Major Forest, forming an interconnected tapestry of natural beauty and exploration.

Durham Regional Forest, with its multiple access points, is a tranquil retreat in a world buzzing with activity, inviting all to lose themselves in its embrace and rediscover the harmony between nature and the soul.

Durham Regional Forest's Main Tract Head Trail is located at 3789 Concession 7.