Walker Woods is an oasis of adventure and serenity in Ontario

Walker Woods is part of an expansive 1,500-hectare property in Ontario you'll be happy to get lost in, offering an escape into nature's embrace just a short drive away from the city.

Places like Walker Woods trails make Uxbridge known as the Trail Capital of Canada. And after my recent walk there, it's easy to understand why.

Before the whirlwind of parenting and business ownership, my life revolved around exploring the diverse trails and outdoor experiences in and near Toronto. It was a ritual, an integral part of my existence.

However, as parenthood and professional responsibilities took centre stage, those moments of day escapes became increasingly scarce.

Rediscovering this piece of my former self, dusting off my trusty hiking boots, and reclaiming those cherished moments of exploration brought an exhilarating thrill.

The dynamics have shifted; my excursions often include a child or my faithful canine companion, demanding a return home for familial commitments. But every stolen second in places like Walker Woods reignites the passion and makes the juggle worthwhile.

Nestled on the Oak Ridges Moraine within the Duffins Creek watershed, the Glen Major Forest and Walker Woods span an impressive 1,500 hectares. Accessible through various points, I chose the East Duffins Headwaters entrance from a parking lot off Concession Rd. 7.

Owned by Toronto and Region Conservation and collaboratively managed by the Glen Major Walker Woods Stewardship Committee, this vast expanse offers 47 kilometres of trails, welcoming outdoor enthusiasts of all types.

It's a magnet for mountain bikers seeking thrilling trails, providing the perfect terrain for those craving adrenaline-fueled rides. The expansive trails offer a serene backdrop for equestrian adventures, and cross country skiing.

For dog owners like myself, it's a paradise. Tuli's delight during our explorations echoed the sentiment. The woods welcome runners seeking a scenic track, birding enthusiasts eager to catch sight of feathered friends, and geocaching enthusiasts seeking hidden treasures.

Walker Woods, with its multifaceted appeal, caters to all sorts of outdoor passions, beckoning all to immerse themselves in its natural charm year-round.

Though Walker Woods has year-round charm, this transitional season from fall to winter is my favourite time to drive out to the middle of nowhere and become lost.

The serene stillness, the crisp bite in the air, and nature's display of vibrant hues, from the vivid green of moss on fallen trees to the brightness of red twig dogwood branches, create an enchanting tapestry against a backdrop of foliage shedding its summer attire.

During my trek, the wilderness came alive with wildlife sightings that, unfortunately, escaped my lens due to my bustling companion, Tuli, and my overall amateur attempts at wildlife photography.

From delightful black-capped chickadees and bustling squirrels to the charm of elusive chipmunks and the tranquil sight of deer gracefully traversing the landscape, these beautiful residents of Walkers Woods add layers of wonder to the experience on the trails.

Walker Woods offers an escape and a reunion with the soul-nourishing essence of exploration.

Each step was a reminder of the rejuvenating power of nature and that throughout life's hustle and bustle, there's always a sanctuary waiting, ready to restore the spirit and rekindle the love for the great outdoors.

Walker Woods East Duffins Headwaters entrance gate is located at 299 Concession Rd. 7.