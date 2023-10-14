Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto is getting a new wellness retreat with salt caves and IV drips

Calling all wellness fanatics! Toronto is getting a brand-new wellness escape this year with a plethora of services and classes. 

Set to open its doors at 426 Adelaide St. W., trove will be the city's newest wellness retreat, with treatment rooms designed for healing, sanctuaries to harbour silence and recovery, and baths. 

Services at trove will include naturopathy, osteopathy, massage therapy, Reiki, lymphatic drainage, acupuncture, an IV lounge, an infrared sauna, a salt cave, and a cold plunge.

The wellness space will also provide access to practitioners and classes centred around breath work, meditation, sound baths, as well as yin and restorative yoga. 

"We curate every visit depending on your current workload, desired outcomes, and specific healing goals," trove's website reads

The wellness space has been providing regular sneak-peaks into its construction process amid heightened anticipation, and its signage has already been propped up. 

While its exact opening date has yet to be announced, trove is slated to open sometime in fall 2023. 

Lead photo by

Shutterstock. Photo is not of trove.
