Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
macgregor baseball diamond home runs toronto

Toronto cancels ridiculous rules imposed on baseball field by angry condo dwellers

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The City of Toronto has backtracked on controversial rules governing how people can enjoy a public baseball field after a second consecutive year of public backlash.

A sign installed at the MacGregor Playground baseball diamond has been generating controversy since 2023 when the warning to ball players prohibiting home runs was first brought to wider attention in a blogTO article.

The list of rules posted by the City of Toronto prohibits the use of hardballs, limiting visitors to softball games, and also bans aluminum bats, competitive/high-level play and, perhaps most controversially, home runs.

The sign was installed after the 2016 completion of a new condominium development beyond the ball diamond's outfield.

Known as Enigma on the Park, this nine-storey condo building boasting a distinctive (but not universally beloved) chevron-patterned exterior is at the centre of a years-long conflict between parkgoers and local condo dwellers that predates the building's first residents.

Complaints from residents about home runs shattering their windows and damaging building exteriors ramped up in the years after the building was completed.

MacGregor Park's condos vs. park conflict forced the City's hand in 2019, when a permit for a softball league was revoked and netting was installed in the diamond's outfield to prevent errant home-run balls from smashing through condo windows.

While already known to many in the city, this sign once again began making the rounds on social media this week, triggering similar anger and confusion as last year.

However, this time around, the City has explained that it will no longer enforce the ban, claiming that the signage is now "redundant" thanks to the protective netting and other changes.

CityNews reported on Tuesday morning that the ban would no longer be enforced, citing a City representative who told the outlet that the no home runs signage "is a redundancy" following the installation of netting and additional trees.

Ball players will be happy to hear that the sign will reportedly be removed "imminently," in part thanks to the help of a former City of Toronto chief planner.

While the sign may be on its way out, photos will always remain as a reminder of Toronto's overly bureaucratic ways.

Lead photo by

@Lesley_NOPE
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto cancels ridiculous rules imposed on baseball field by angry condo dwellers

These 7 players might've played their last game with the Leafs

Leafs fans can't believe coach Sheldon Keefe's explanation for loss to Bruins

Leafs lose another Game 7 to the Bruins in overtime

Toronto's rooftop roller skating rink is now open

45 essential spring and summer day trips from Toronto

Canada's Wonderland opens for the summer this week with new attractions

Sid Seixeiro calls Leafs 'children' and refuses to watch Game 5 of series