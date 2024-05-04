Leafs lose another Game 7 to the Bruins in overtime

When Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins were officially locked in for their first round playoff series this year, it seemed like only one thing was inevitable: the series would go seven games.

And just to add a little added drama, the game ended up going to overtime, with David Pastrnak scoring the winning goal for Boston.

In each of the teams' three previous playoff matchups in the last decade-and-a-bit, Boston and Toronto had gone to seven games in 2013, 2018, and 2019. And though Boston had won the previous three series, 2024 offered a chance for Toronto to exorcise some of those demons.

William Nylander broke the ice midway through the third period, scoring his third goal of the series to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

But less than two minutes later, Boston's Hampus Lindholm equalized the game with his first goal of the series.

Midway through the second period, Toronto forward Matthew Knies appeared to have a scoring chance after coming out of the penalty box, but was taken out by Boston defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. No penalty was called on the play.

Boston and Toronto split the first two games of the series taking place at TD Garden, before the Bruins stole two games at Scotiabank Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But to the surprise of many based on how the series had been going, the Leafs won Game 5 and 6 to force the fateful contest on Saturday night.

The Leafs saw Auston Matthews return to action for the first time since the second period of Game 4, but they weren't quite at 100 per cent, either. Shortly before puck drop, news came out that goalie Joseph Woll was not dressing due to a previously unreported injury, with Ilya Samsonov starting in his place.

Boston, meanwhile, turned to Jeremy Swayman in net.

The Florida Panthers await the Bruins in the second round of the playoffs.

Leafs-Bruins first round playoff results

Game 1: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Game 2: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Game 3: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Game 4: Boston 3, Toronto 1

Game 5: Toronto 2, Boston 1 (OT)

Game 6: Toronto 2, Boston 1

Game 7: Boston 2, Toronto 1 (OT)