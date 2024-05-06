Sports & Play
Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sheldon keefe

Leafs fans can't believe coach Sheldon Keefe's explanation for loss to Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are in a state of shock after another early playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins.

After fighting back in a series in which they trailed 3-1, it felt like this may finally be the year the Leafs got past the Bruins. Ultimately, it wasn't meant to be, as David Pastrnak buried an overtime winner to end the Leafs' season.

While the loss itself was upsetting enough, a rather odd explanation from Sheldon Keefe on why his team wasn't able to pull out a victory has raised some eyebrows.

"Teams play the Leafs, they set up the games for the Leafs to beat themselves," Keefe said. "I thought we did that in Game 3 and 4, we beat ourselves with how we played at home."

Fans were absolutely shocked by this quote, especially with it coming from the head coach.

One commenter said, "Sounds like a coaching issue tbh. So publicly calling himself inadequate, then?"

With yet another early exit, there could be some big changes coming for the Leafs this offseason. Keefe's job is certainly in jeopardy, while there has been speculation surrounding the future of the core four, particularly Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

