Toronto's rooftop roller skating rink is now open

Toronto is now home to an epic open-air rooftop roller skating rink. Try saying that ten times fast.

It's time to dust off your retro threads and lace up the skates, because GTA-based pop-up roller rink company, SUSO Skate just opened their newest (and, I would argue, coolest,) rink for the summer.

After wild success with their pop-ups at the Bentway (which will be returning on June 14 this year) and Brampton's Bramlea City Centre, which closes on June 2, SUSO has returned to Don Mills.

The rink has returned to the Parkade Rooftop at CF Shops at Don Mills, making the lot over with bright coloured decorations, groovy tunes and, of course, a smooth surface for skating.

The rink at Don Mills is open Wednesday to Sunday every week, with all-ages skates running from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Grown-ups will also have the chance to skate during exclusive adult-only hours from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Skaters are welcome to bring their own gear, but on the off chance you don't happen to have kept your old roller skates from the 70's, you can also rent a pair from SUSO. Skate rental also includes admission to the rink and wrist guards.

Skate rentals range in price from $18 for one hour, $25 for two and $30 for three, but if you bring your own skates, admission is just $12 for kids (5 to 16) and $14 for adults.

You can book your skate or rentals through SUSO's website. The Don Mills roller rink is located at 22 Marie Labatte Road... on the roof.