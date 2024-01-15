Company that's bringing roller skating back to Toronto appearing on Dragon's Den

SUSO Skate, a GTA-based company that's bringing roller skating back, is about to appear on Dragon's Den — and yes, they did a full-out skating routine in front of the dragons.

An acronym for Summer Solstace Skate Co., SUSO is a pop-up roller rink experience that spreads retro vibes across the GTA and, most recently, to the TV screen, as they recently announced they'll be appearing on an upcoming episode of Dragon's Den.

In a sneak peek for their upcoming episode, founders Henry and Jeanine showed the dragons just how easy it is to transform a space into a roller disco by giving the studio the roller rink treatment.

Despite the bright lights and boogie beats, though, some of the dragons do not seem convinced by the company's valuation, after one founder admits that each new setup costs anywhere from $70k to $90k.

The company works by moving into vacant retail spaces left behind by big-box stores and transforming them into a groovy roller wonderland with a sound system, disco ball and lights, complete with skate and safety gear rentals. They also offer roller skating lessons for adults and kids.

The space, which is currently doing a pop-up at Bramlea City Centre in Brampton, is a self-described "safe place for people to try skating for the first time, meet like-minded individuals, and benefit from the awesome physical and mental aspects of skating."

While there are no plans for SUSO to pop up in Toronto right now, they've been here before: they hosted two pop-up rinks at CF Shops at Don Mills and The Bentway last summer.

Outside of Toronto, they'll be rolling through Durham Region and Oshawa in fall of 2024; they also have a mobile van that can be rented for parties and events in Toronto and the GTA.

You can catch SUSO taking on the Dragons on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBC Television.