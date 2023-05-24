Sports & Play
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
roller skating toronto

Toronto is getting two new rinks for outdoor roller skating this summer

Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
It's officially time for you to grab your roller skates because Toronto is getting two outdoor roller skating rinks this summer.

SUSO Skate Co. is setting up two outdoor rinks in June at CF Shops at Don Mills and The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway.

Both of these roller skating rinks were first started last year so this summer marks the return of both rinks to the city.

Like last year, you have the option of bringing your own skates or renting them at the rinks.

Admission fees for the rinks will be $14 for 3 hours. Skate rentals begin at $20 for an hour.

These outdoor roller skating rinks are set up at different pop-up spaces across Toronto and shift every few months. SUSO's mission is to create community experiences.

Roller skating is having a bit of a moment in Toronto. Earlier this year, Rollerpony opened and immediately became Toronto's largest indoor roller skating rink.

Roller skating has also become a regular thing at local parks like Riverdale Park East and College Park.

Lead photo by

SUSO Skate Co.
