Toronto is getting a new rooftop summer skating trail on top of a parking lot

This summer Toronto is getting a brand new outdoor roller-skating experience in a unique location—the rooftop parkade at the CF Shops at Don Mills.

SUSO Skate Co. (formerly known as Retro Rolla) is starting their summer skating season on June 1 with a brand new 168-foot long skate trail at P4 at the popular outdoor mall.

The trail will be surrounded by yellow skate tiles, plants and shrubbery to transform the 10,000 square feet of space into summer skating paradise.

You can skate at the CF Shops at Don Mills rooftop trail from Wednesdays to Sundays from June 1 until September.

A second SUSO Skate Co. summer skating location will also be returning to The Bentway on June 8. It will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays until August 21.

Roller skates will be available to rent at both locations starting at a steep price tag of $18 an hour. Yikes!

If you think you might be doing this activity more than once you might want to consider purchasing instead from a local shop like Nitro Skate.

For those bringing your own skates to the Don Mills location, you can book a time slot for $12 on their website or purchase an unlimited seasonal skate membership.

At The Bentway, you'll be able to skate for free if you bring your own skates since the location is a public space.

If you plan to visit the CF Shops at Don Mills or The Bentway skating locations you must book a timeslot in advance through the SUSO Skate Co. website to ensure you have a spot.