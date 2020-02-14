5 new wellness centres in Toronto

Wellness centres in Toronto are taking the concept of unwinding to the next level. Many of the city's hottest new self-care locales combine traditional services with cutting edge technology, because relaxation isn't just a luxury, it's a lifestyle.

Here are some notable new wellness centres in Toronto.

A recent arrival to Lower Ossington, this community-focused space offers an array of classes like meditation and reiki, full moon rituals, Thai massages, soundbaths, and a 200-hour yoga teacher training. They also have something called a 'badass power breath class', complete with candles and a soundtrack.

Encompassing three whole floors near Yonge and Dundas is this fitness and wellness centre equipped with three workout studios, a spa, and a coworking space. Whether you're looking for a sesh in the Somadome meditation pod or a stretch in the infrared yoga studio, this 16,000-square-foot space has you covered.

This family-focused clinic takes a non-traditional approach to services that's appealing for both adults and kids. Head to Leslieville for a full list of services including sleep consulting, physiotherapy, acupuncture, naturopathy and chiropractic care. They even have kids yoga and mindfulness programs for humans ages 2 -15.

Step into the chamber and prepare to detoxify. This centre by Moss Park is built around the power of tachyon, an energy field built to help you de-stress and ascend into the spiritual realm with the help of Michium technology, alloys, and crystals. It should also be noted you don't have to know what any of that means to try this place out.

Infrared tech-induced sweating has been all the rage the last couple of years, and it's the main focus at this centre by Summerhill station. You can book 55-minute FAR infrared session (TV included), or choose one of their monthly memberships. Options to tack on extras like an LED Celluma light mask are also available.