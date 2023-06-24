Pukaskwa National Park is a breathtaking destination for adventurers and nature lovers alike, with pristine wilderness, dense forests, and plenty of sparkling lakes to explore.

While it's certainly a trek from Toronto at nearly 12 hours away, the roadtrip to the dreamy park in Marathon, Ontario is half the fun. The distance makes it especially enticing to those searching for a remote escape.

Pronounced "Puck-a-saw," its name originates from the Indigenous word "Pukasu," used by Ojibwe and Cree nations to describe how they cook bone marrow over an open fire. The park is home to ancestral lands of the Anishinaabe people, and their rich history and traditions hold deep cultural significance here.

As Ontario’s largest national park, Pukaskwa covers 1,878 square km and features largely untouched landscapes. It has six hiking trails, ranging in difficulty from beginner to advanced.

For an easy trail with rewarding views, take the 2.2 km Southern Headland Trail, which brings you to a beautiful vantage point where you can peek at Pulpwood Harbor below.

You can also follow the 2 km Beach Trail, which leads you along the park's three beaches and connects to the Spirit Trail (also known as the Manito Miikana Trail), taking you up a ravine to panoramic sights of the lake.

For more experienced hikers, the epic 60-km Coastal Hiking Trail is the ultimate challenge, following Lake Superior's rugged shores and river crossings.

The famous White River Suspension Bridge, which sits high above Chigamiwinigum Falls, can be accessed from the Coastal Hiking Trail, but be warned - it's a 15 km out-and-back hike to get there from the campground.

Assuming you'll plan to stay for several nights with the drive time, camping in the park is one of the best ways to completely immerse yourself in the experience. The park has several campgrounds, drive-in sites, and backcountry camping options, which you can reserve online.

If you prefer a more comfortable stay, nearby accommodations are available in the small towns of Marathon and Wawa.