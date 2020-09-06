Sports & Play
pukaskwa national park

This secluded trail is the ultimate Ontario hiking adventure

You can find some pretty amazing hikes within a couple hours of Toronto, but if you want to go on the ultimate Ontario adventure, the shores of Lake Superior come calling.

The word epic gets thrown around too often these days, but that really is the word that comes to mind when considering the landscape at Pukaskwa National Park.

white river suspension bridge

The highlight of the trail is crossing the suspension bridge beside Chigamiwinigum Falls. Photo by Parks Canada.

This place is a feast for the senses, complete with cliffs, waterfalls, rapids, stunning lake views, a wetland boardwalk, and even a 75 foot suspension bridge. All of these sights can been seen along the White River Suspension Bridge Trail.

It's a challenging 18 kilometres trail that shows off many of the highlights of our rugged northern landscape in a day-long hike. Basically, it's like taking all of the best features of hikes closer to Toronto and putting them in one place.

Add to this the presence of wildlife, like moose, beavers, and (alas) bears, and you have the recipe for a nature experience you'll remember for a lifetime. It's an investment to drive all the way up to Heron Bay, but it's worth it for the dazzling topography that you just won't see closer to the city.

The White Rover Suspension Bridge Trail is actually only a portion of the larger Coastal Trail, so the truly adventurous can plan multi-day explorations along the Superior coast that penetrate deeper into the wild backcountry.

The trail is open until October. Entrance to the park is $5.90 per adult or $12 for a family. Make sure to check their COVID-19 page before you go.

Parks Canada

