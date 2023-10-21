15 family-friendly day trips from Toronto to take before the cold weather arrives

If you're a parent like me, you're probably trying to squeeze the most out of this pre-winter weather and considering if taking some family-friendly day trips might be worth the hassle of planning.



But our kids' childhoods go so fast, and I know it feels like the tedium of juggling calendars and finding the best activities to give them great memories will never end. But it will, and after the decompression and relief, we'll probably be sad about it.

As a busy Toronto mom with active kids, I've done tons of research on what to do with mine and handpicked a selection to share with you and yours, like venturing into hidden caves, having picnics with alpacas, or stretching away your stress during a session of goat yoga.

You can also create lasting memories by visiting storybook-style castles, riding carousels, meeting monkeys, and so much more. These day trips aren't just about outings — they're about making the memories that'll warm our hearts over the cold season ahead.

Here are 15 family-friendly day trips to take before the cold weather arrives.

Aberfoyle Antique Market, located just one hour from Toronto, offers family fun with a playground, green spaces, and over 100 vendors selling collectibles, folk art, and furniture, plus a cute little restaurant for local goodies.

The Sunday market is a 60 years old, but on Saturdays, you'll find around 150 vendors offering fabulous finds and friendly conversations.

Black Creek Pioneer Village is where history comes alive, making it a must-visit for families looking for an unforgettable adventure. With historic buildings, rare animals, and beautiful gardens, it's a history lesson that's anything but boring.

Get ready to meet costumed educators who will show you how things were done in the 1860s through hands-on activities like leather-working and butter-churning.

Chantry Island, surrounded by abandoned shipwrecks, is perfect for creating family memories and a deeper connection to nature during their two-hour historic tours.

You'll get to explore panoramic views from the 1800s Imperial Lighthouse and discover the amazing Federal Migratory Bird Sanctuary that's home to over 50,000 birds.

Forsythe Family Farms offers a fun-filled family day with flower and pumpkin picking, Barnyard Adventure playground, bunny cuddling and animal encounters, and educational food experiences.

Your kids will have a fantastic time while connecting with nature and furry friends.

Haliburton Forest & Wild Life Reserve is a magical place that's perfect for family adventures, offering experiences ranging from astronomy tours to canoeing on tranquil lakes among the beautiful autumn leaves.

You can even observe majestic wolves up close through one-way glass at the Wolf Centre.

Mountsberg Raptor Centre within Conservation Halton is an unusual (but still fun) must-see family destination, especially for animal lovers.

You can experience up-close encounters with incredible birds of prey during a guided Hawk Walk or personalized Raptor Experience, where you can hold and photograph native birds of prey.

Explore Muskoka Heritage Place for a nostalgic family adventure. Travel back in time on a historic train dating to 1904, explore regional history at the museum, and visit the Muskoka Pioneer Village to meet early settlers and their farm animals.

Petroglyphs Provincial Park offers an awe-inspiring family experience with Indigenous rock carvings known as "The Teaching Rocks," complemented by insights into Ojibway (Anishinaabe) culture at the Learning Place Visitor Centre.

Spot some wildlife on a canoe ride on captivating McGinnis Lake and breathtaking hikes in this unique natural oasis.

Riverview Zoo allows you to get up close with over 150 animals, including camels, yaks, monkeys, and crocodiles, all living in specially-designed natural habitats.

Just outside the zoo grounds, there's an extensive playground that kids (and grown-ups) of all ages will love, making it a perfect family destination with both animal encounters and recreational activities.

Riverwood Conservancy offers an extraordinary journey for kids with its innovative Sensory Path, inviting them to engage with nature through tactile elements like wildlife artifacts, tree barks, and animal track engravings.

This interactive learning experience fosters a deeper connection to the natural world, making it a must-visit destination for families seeking an enriching outdoor adventure that's both fun and educational.

Storybook Gardens is an enchanting world featuring a range of attractions, from a rock-climbing wall, Frog King's Leaping Lilypad, and Vintage Storybook Chapel to a castle filled with your kids' favourite storybook characters.

Extra thrills can be found on rides like a Ferris wheel, carousel, mechanical elephants, and a cute little train ride, all adding to this magical experience for the whole family.

Treetop Trekking is an ideal family day trip with options that cater visitors of all ages.

Kids can navigate kid-friendly obstacle courses, enjoy thrilling ziplines designed for their age group, and explore the magic of the forest canopy in a safe and supervised environment.

Tyendinaga Caves will have you navigating through tight squeezes and discovering secret bat holes as you step into another world on an epic journey.

Ontario's biggest and oldest cave system, it was shaped over thousands of years by nature's wildest forces, including the last Ice Age. Get close to fossils and make a wish in the crystal-clear waters of the wishing well.

Udderly Ridiculous Farm is where you can choose from unique outdoor experiences, such as picnicking with alpacas or enjoying a goat yoga class.

Explore the Farm Market Store with goodies from over 75 local vendors, including honey, farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef, and don't forget to savour the farm's own Gourmet Goat Ice Cream.

Warsaw Caves offers modern adventures and ancient secrets, with opportunities for spelunking in ancient caverns, water activities along the Indian River, hiking on five kilometres of scenic trails, and fishing for perch, sunfish, and smallmouth bass.