6 kid-friendly pumpkin patches near Toronto that don't suck for parents

Finding the best pumpkin patch near Toronto took on a whole new twist when I became a parent.

Back in my early twenties, it was all about chasing that perfect Instagram photo — you know, dressed up in 'shackets,' rocking cowboy boots, and sipping pumpkin spice lattes, all against the backdrop of a gorgeous pumpkin patch.

Now, don't get me wrong. There's an undeniable charm in these picturesque snapshots, and I think it's largely thanks to the trendiness of pumpkin patches on social media that they've evolved into what they are today. And for that, I'm so grateful.

As the leaves change and that crisp autumn chill fills the air, I look back at those pictures with my closest friends before children entered our lives and compare them to those I now take with my family.

Now it's all about creating lasting memories with my family, not just snapping pics with my girlies. And the joy my kids find in those pumpkin-filled fields? It's just priceless.

I've become so appreciative of the little things that make these spots so magical for my kids. Things like meeting farm animals, getting lost in corn mazes, and gobbling some delicious farm-style foods, it's all these aspects that make our trips so memorable.

While a good pumpkin patch is still a pretty incredible photoshoot background, now it's also a place where my family bonds, discovers, and laughs together. So, if you're a fellow parent looking to show your kids the magic of pumpkin patches, stick around.

Here are the pumpkin patches near Toronto you need to have on your list.

Andrew's Scenic Acres features an expansive pumpkin patch where kids can pick their own pumpkins to carve into jack-o-lanterns or to make into pumpkin pies.

With wagon rides, playgrounds, an animal corral, and a corn maze, it's a perfect place for fun pumpkin-filled adventures, making it a memorable and educational experience for all. Admission is $15 and free for children under five.

Chudleigh's is a haven for families where the thrill of apple and pumpkin picking takes the spotlight. Kids can choose their favourite apples and the perfect pumpkin for a fantastic hands-on experience.

Beyond that, the farm offers wagon rides with scenic views of the farm and its glorious pumpkin patch, swing ropes on a nature trail, and an action-packed play area with giant slides, a lookout tower, and hay bale jumps.

Your kids can also meet friendly farm animals like goats, chickens, pigs, alpacas, and more. Admission starts at $14.50 for a three-hour visit.

Downey's Farm (and its famous pumpkin patch) offers many exciting activities that will keep kids entertained all day long.

From wagon rides and a spooky Boo Barn to live entertainment and puppet shows, there's something for everyone. The extensive eight-kilometre corn maze also provides a unique scavenger hunt experience.

To access the Farmyard Play Area, you'll need to purchase admission tickets online in advance, so you can have a seamless and enjoyable visit for your little ones. Admission pricing starts at $16.99.

Forsythe Family Farms offers a delightful blend of outdoor adventures and farm-fresh experiences.

Kids will have a blast scouring the pumpkin patch for their perfect pick, exploring scenic trails, visiting friendly farm animals, and enjoying imaginative play in the Barnyard Adventure playground.

Plus, the farm's wagon rides and intriguing mazes add extra excitement, making it a memorable and educational outing for the whole family. Admission for all ages three and up is $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends.

Murphy's Farm Market & Bakery has various engaging activities and delicious treats for kids of all ages.

From the joy of handpicking your own pumpkins and seasonal produce to the excitement of exploring towering cornstalks on the Corn Trail, the Fun Farm Yard is filled with sandboxes, a playground, a farmer's obstacle course, and even a mini-Main Street to keep little ones entertained.

The bakery's delicious pies, tarts, and baked treats are made with love, so the whole family can indulge in mouthwatering delights while enjoying a beautiful day outdoors. Fall Fest admission prices start at $7.

Pingle's is a family-friendly farm destination with plenty of activities, making it an absolute deligh for children.

Pre-book your tickets to the Harvest Festival, explore the circus-themed corn maze (complete with a mini corn maze for toddlers), frolic in Pingle's Playland, or take the opportunity to pick your own apples and other seasonal produce.

Live music, The Thirsty Goat Bar, and Pingle's Coffee Shacks scattered throughout the farm add to the festive atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for an unforgettable family outing. Admission cost ranges from $5 to $20+ depending on when you visit.