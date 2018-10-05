Find the perfect pumpkin patch and farm near Toronto

A visit to a pumpkin patch or local farm near Toronto is an October ritual for many. While your neighbourhood grocery store is probably a cheaper option for procuring your seasonal jack-o'-lantern, a pumpkin patch definitely has a more festive atmosphere.

Here are my picks for pumpkin patches and farms to visit near Toronto.

This Caledon apple farm and country market sells hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. In addition to pumpkin picking, you can spend your visit picking apples from their orchard.

Located north of Toronto, this Mount Albert farm will charge you $15 to attend their Fall Fun Festival which runs until November 5. With this fee, you get access to their Barnyard Playland, pig races, a pumpkin cannon show and much more festive fun.

This Milton farm comes with wagon rides and a field where everyone can select their favourite pumpkin from a tiny five lbs. to a massive 80 lbs. They also offer guided tours where you can take in the fall colours on a 90 minute tour around the farm. Admission to the farm varies by day.

Found in Zephyr this farm has a popular u-pick option where a single pumpkin can be had for $4 or three for $10. The farm also has a 10 acre corn maze, hay climb and wagon rides but you need to pony up a $10 admission fee.

It's all about fall fun at this Inglewood farm. They're open daily in October for their annual Pumpkinfest where you can select pumpkins, take a ride on a wagon and walk through their corn maze. The fun, however, comes at a price of $14.

When October rolls around it's pumpkin-picking time at this Uxbridge farm. Their annual Harvest Festival runs from Thanksgiving weekend until Halloween and includes pumpkin picking, access to their corn maze and wagon rides. Admission will set you back $10 on weekends.

This Hampton farm will give you a free wagon ride to their pumpkin patch where you can select your perfect front porch accessory. They're open daily and offer activities like an eight-acre corn maze and visits to farm animals. Admission is $6 on weekdays and $8 on weekends.

Find this farm in Markham sporting hundreds of pumpkins to choose from in all sizes. You can fill one of their wheelbarrows full of pumpkins for $35 or pick 3 for $25. It's free to enter the pumpkin patch but if you want to get in on their corn maze it will set you back $3 per person.

This Milton farm's Harvest Festival runs every weekend in October. Find a wide variety of pumpkins in their market or take in one of their puppet shows, a wagon ride, pipe slides or visit the farm animals. Admission is $13.

Located in Burlington this farm has it all. There's classic jack-o-lantern pumpkins of all sizes and shapes to pick, a pumpkin museum to explore and Atlantic Giant pumpkins weighing up to 300 lbs to gawk at. Admission to the patch $5 per person.